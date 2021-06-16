European Football Championship Italy was the first to survive the European Championship follow-up games, Switzerland just a mouthful

Manuel Locatelli scored two goals.

Italy continued his strong holds in the men’s soccer European Championships final by beating Switzerland 3-0 in Rome. With the victory, Italy consolidated its position at the top of Group A and was the first race team to secure a place in the playoffs. Italy has six points, Wales four, Switzerland one and Turkey zero.

Italian captain Giorgio Chiellinin the evening was sad. Toppari kicked the corner kick from the corner in the 19th minute of the game, but the goal was dismissed after a video check. Chiellini had handed the ball before the goal. Just five minutes later, Chiellini had to leave the field holding his route.

Captain’s departure from the field did not discourage Italy. Manuel Locatelli put in front of the goal Domenico Berardin feed to an empty goal even before half an hour is filled.

Locatelli also opened the Italian finishers in the second period. He scored from the 2 – 0 goal after 52 minutes, but the shot went right into the keeper’s arms. The final score was 89 minutes into the match Ciro Immobile.

In the final round of the A-block on Sunday, Switzerland will face Turkey and Italy Wales.

