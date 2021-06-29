European Football Championship Is Germany again a bastard to England? HS is momentarily watching the European Championship game starting at 7 p.m.

England and Germany play their quarter-finals at Wembley in London.

Football The most anticipated encounters in the European Championship final are the match between England and Germany in the quarterfinals.

HS watches the match starting at 7pm moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

Germany has often been an obstacle for England in value tournaments. Head coach of England Gareth Southgate will remember particularly well the 1996 European Championship finals: the teams faced Wembley in the semi-finals, and Southgate failed in the penalty shootout. Germany went to the finals and eventually to the championship. Even now, the teams meet at Wembley, though in 1996 there was still the old Wembley Stadium.