European Football Championship Hungarian fans threw things on the field – the team crumbled at the last minute against Portugal

Hungary persevered on the Portuguese ride for 84 minutes until its pack spread completely.

Portugal cleared their F-block opening match against Hungary with last-minute goals 3-0.

The first goal was expected until 84 minutes, and even then the hit was quite lucky. Rafa Silvan the feed bounced through the defender Raphael Guerreiro, and Guerreiro’s shot bounced harmlessly off the post, though.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 2 – 0 lead after 87 minutes, making the score 3 – 0 after an attack from the left left him unmarked in front of the keeper.

At the same time, through the history of the European Championships, Ronaldo became the best goal scorer of the time with 11 goals. He has hit as many as five different European Championships.

Match was played in front of a full auditorium at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. 60,000 passionate Hungarian supporters sold in the gallery.

The stadium was refreshed by Icelandic-style rhythmic shouts, and the boosts rained on the skilled Portuguese players. Ronaldo in particular, with his step delusions, got under the skin of the supporters.

Bruno Fernandesin as the slip, the home team fans in turn tore to laugh.

When Bernardo Silva gave a corner kick, the Hungarian fans threw things at him. A line of policemen lined the end spectator, and they had enough to control throughout the match.

Ruben Dias got tired of throwing so that even started throwing things back in the middle of the game.

Hungarian captain Adam Szalaita the rampage did not bother. He fooled supporters into an even louder shout as the team hung out in a 0-0 draw.

Home team keeper Peter Gulacsi played a great game between the poles until the Hungarian defense disintegrated in the final moments. Gulacsi stretched to the extreme several times as Portugal’s shots ran towards the corner of the goal.

Good luck was involved. Towards the end of the first half, Ronaldo got the ball just five meters from the Hungarian goal, but somehow managed to direct his shot into the stands.

Ten minutes before the end of Hungary Szabolcs Schon blew up the stadium with a shouted volley after 80 minutes, but the ball went wide.

Portugal Nelson Semedon and Hungary Attila Fiolan the collision was one of the wildest in the tournament. Both players jumped to aim for the ball, and collided with each other high in the air.

Semedo had to fall to the field surface with his necks above, but avoided the worst. He just injured his wrist. Fiola collected his breath on the ground.

In the second F-block match, France will face Germany at 10 p.m.