European Football Championship Here are the match pairs for the quarter-finals of the European Championships: Belgium-Portugal and England-Germany in February

The European Greens will spend two days off before the start of the playoffs.

Football the opening rounds of the men’s European Championships were completed on Wednesday, so the top 16 teams in the tournament are known.

There will be two break days in the tournament, and then the quarter-finals will be launched.

On Saturday, the first places in the semi-finals will be decided by Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam, as well as Italy and Austria, which have become favorites at the Games in London.

On Sunday, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic will meet in Budapest, and Belgium and Portugal in Seville.

On Monday, matches will be played in Croatia-Spain in Copenhagen and France-Switzerland in Bucharest.

On Tuesday, the final semi-finals will be decided in matches between England-Germany in London and Sweden-Ukraine in Glasgow.