European Football Championship Here are the five toughest achievements in Finnish football history – Will there be a jackpot against Belgium?

Jari Litmanen’s grips in the Champions League and his choice as the third best player in the world in 1995 will not be forgotten.

21.6. 20:00

Peter

Finland will play on Monday at 10pm from the European Championship football standings against Belgium. Markku Kanervan the national team led by has already made history, but the group assured before dawn that the stomach is not yet full.

During the tingling match, we chose the five finest achievements in the history of Finnish football.

Jari Litmanen celebrated the victory of the Champions League in 1995 in the ranks of Ajax and was one of the best players in the world.

1. Litmanen and Hyypiä in the Champions League

Finland footballers of all time Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä both conquered the Champions League as key players in their clubs. Litmanen celebrated in an Ajax shirt in 1995 and was voted the third best player in the world that same year George Weahin and Jürgen Klinsmannin after.

Weah grabbed the Champions League goal king with seven hits, and Litmanen was second with six goals. In the final, AC Milan against Litmanen came on in the 70th minute, and replaced him Patrick Kluivert finished a quarter later with a 1-0 winning goal for Ajax.

Hyyp was conquered by the Champions League in Liverpool in 2005. He played a full 120 minutes when Liverpool came from behind with three goals and was ahead of AC Milan in the penalty shootout.

Jasse Tuominen scored a facilitating goal for Finland against Liechtenstein. The game ended in a 3-0 victory and a wild party due to the European Championship spot.

2. Men’s European Championship place in 2019

Owls wedged behind Italy and ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia and Greece in the European Championship qualifiers and sealed their European Championship venue with a Liechtenstein win in November 2019.

Teemu Pukki finished ten of Finland’s 16 qualifying goals. The all-time domestic football hype grew up in Tampere’s Ratina and turned into a wild folk festival in Töölö, Helsinki.

In the summer European Championship tournament itself, Finland beat Denmark 1–0 Joel Pohjanpalon with a goal, bent to Russia 0-1 and is aiming for a place finish on Monday night against Belgium. Access to the playoffs would undoubtedly be the very story of Finnish football history.

Laura Kalmari shot the ball into the Danish net in the European Championships match in 2005. Finland won the game 2–1 and advanced to the semi-finals.

3. Women in the 2005 semifinals of the European Championships

In high quality In the first round, Finland lost to England at the last minute by a goal of 2–3, but an undefeated draw against Sweden and a 2–1 victory over Denmark led to a semi-final in the final tournament of eight countries in 2005. Denmark collapsed Laura Kalmarin and Heidi Kackurin with paints.

The future champion Germany beat in the semi-finals Michael Käldin coached group 4–1. Midfield Maestro Anne Mäkinen was chosen as the best player in the Games.

Mika Kottila pushed the ball to Benfica’s goal in the Champions League in 1998 and helped HJK win 2-0.

4. HJK in the Champions League in 1998

Helsinki Association In the final stage of the qualifiers, HJK knocked out the Frenchman Metz in 1998 in the Champions League. A crucial foreign goal was immersed Vesa Vasara.

In the block, HJK remained a jumbo after Kaiserslautern, Benfica and PSV, but took four points from Benfica and one point from Kaiserslautern. A 2-0 home win against Benfica came off Mika Lehkosuon and Mika Kottilan hits.

5. Final place in the boys’ European Championships in 1975

Finland surprised the under-18s at the European Championships in 1975 by advancing to the finals.

Raimo Marttisen the team took their first blocks, which included the Soviet Union, West Germany, and East Germany. The Soviet Union collapsed Jarmo Ilolan with a goal, followed by two draws. In the semi-finals Matti Koskisen the hit brought a victory against Turkey.

In the final played in Bern, England was better Ray Wilkins extended time paint.