European Football Championship Finland lost to Belgium, but Markku Kanerva praised supporters and players – Weak straw helped consolate head coach

The head coach of the owls, Markku Kanerva, highly acknowledged Belgium’s superiority and congratulated Denmark on the straight continuation it deserved.

Finland head coach Markku Kanervan the essence spoke of both disappointment and pride after the Belgium match.

He was the first to give special thanks and praise to the Finnish supporters, who remained faithful for a long time after the match to encourage Huuhkaji.

“We are disappointed that the goal was not reached and that points and points were secured,” Kanerva said.

In almost the same breath, he continued, how proud he is of his players, “who did a wild amount of work against a tough opponent.”

“Belgium was better. Good luck and better gaming [toivottu] the result might have been achieved. ”

Now Belgium won 2-0.

In the match Finland occasionally played a better ball game than in previous battles against Denmark and Russia. But in the first episode, the Owls still didn’t get a single shot towards the goal.

According to Kanerva, it is really difficult to create scoring places against a team of Belgian level, and if you want places, then that side must be developed in the Owls game.

Kanerva reminded how big the difference between the teams is in the market value of the players alone. The Belgian team would pay the transfer market a total of 670 million, Owls more than 44 million.

He stated that if Finns had a similar price tag as Belgians, they could also be subject to different requirements. Now the matches have to cope with the strengths that the players have.

And against hard countries, Finland’s strength has been unity and a defensive game that acts as a cornerstone.

“I am proud of the team,” Kanerva repeated.

“There’s a little straw to get us to continue playing.”

Tim Sparv and Rasmus Schüller, like the other Owls, stuck a small straw that could still take them to Finland’s follow-up games.

Straw is really thin, as with the other 0–2 losses of HS’s invoices to Belgium, Finland would need two of the following three options to be implemented.

France would beat Portugal by at least four goals. Poland would not beat Sweden, and Slovakia would beat Spain or Spain would beat Slovakia by at least three goals. Croatia and Scotland would play a tie.

Kanerva said he was well aware that Denmark was about to find Russia. He said he was considering whether to invest more in the attack at a time when Russia narrowed the Danish leadership to 2-1.

When Denmark led, Finland’s dream of a straight continuation lasted 74 minutes. Then the ball bounced corner kick after the topper Jan Vermaelenin butt paintball and goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckyn through to the Finnish finish.

Heather Belgium’s first goal, of course, was hugely annoying. He said he was aware of the dangers of special situations in Belgium.

“I shouldn’t have let Vermaelen push.”

Belgium’s second goal was, according to Kanerva, exactly where the team is good. Kevin de Bruyne bait Romelu Lukaku foot in front of the goal of Finland, Lukaku turned irresistibly and shot the ball into the goal.

“Lukaku is probably the best in the world in that job,” Kanerva said.

Denmark Russia eventually defeated 4-1, and Kanerva congratulated him on the second straight continuation of the block with three points.

He said that before the tournament he thought that the situation between Finland, Russia and Denmark could become even.

“Denmark’s rise spoke of a spiritual edge.”

However, Kanerva recalled that Owls is the third in the block and left Russia behind.

Now the team and its supporters are getting excited until Wednesday to see if there will be a place in the quarterfinals or not. Then Sweden and Poland will face each other in St. Petersburg.

