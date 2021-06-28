European Football Championship England head coach Gareth Southgate has been criticized for his cautious offensive game, Tuesday’s classic match against Germany solves his legacy

The English star cream did not find a common tone yet in the initial block. It has to happen on Tuesday night.

Football The quarter-finals of the European Championships will see a real classic match as England and Germany clash together at Wembley Stadium in London.

Neither of the great football powers is quite in line with their golden years, but that doesn’t diminish the significance of the match or the expectations of the fans at all.

England is once again on the shoulders of massive pressures. In light of the results, the team has survived the expectations well, but the results in the first block 1-0, 0-0 and 1-0 tell the harsh language about the team’s problems. Goal scoring and pounding.

The problem is special, because on paper England should have firepower galore. Star striker Harry Kane has not been struck once, and behind him rage Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford are also unpainted.

England desperately need Harry Kane’s goals.

Head coach Gareth Southgate has received tremendous criticism for the team’s cautious and unimaginative attacking game. There would be tremendous expertise on offer for every venue, but it has not been successful from Southgate to turn the skilled people into a functional entity.

British newspaper The Guardian describes the struggle for Germany as a match that defines the legacy left by the head coach – for better or worse.

In particular, assembly choices have heated the press. A favorite of the fans Jack Grealish got his chances in the final block final game, but even more effective than him Jadon Sancholle the game minutes have only accumulated seven.

English both goals have been answered ironically Raheem Sterling, known as one of the worst prodigal sons of the Premier League.

However, Germany’s leaking defense is likely to offer England the opportunity to cannon the ball into the net. Germany conceded five goals in the first block, two of them to little Hungary.

Kankean Mats Hummels the defensive trio led by the attack-oriented Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan. The recipe is dangerous for the Germans.

Iconic The English-German matches have provided fans with memorable moments over the years. The same should be expected now.

In 2010 Frank Lampard shot the ball through the top corner of the World Cup over the German goal line, but the jury did not notice the obvious goal. Germany moved on and the debate over bringing video checks into football began to intensify.

Frank Lampardin’s shot went wide, but German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved a setback.

In the 1990s, Germany disciplined England in penalty shootouts, which have been a cry of grief for the British throughout the history of the national team.

When England won their only gold so far at the World Cup in 1966, who faced anyone but Germany. “Die Mannschaft” has as many as seven value wins.

Tuesday the winner of the match will be awaited by very pleasant opponents in further rounds. In the semi-finals, either Sweden or Ukraine will compete, and in the semi-finals, the winner of the Czech-Danish match will also be the winner. The road to the finals couldn’t be much easier on paper.

Sweden dug a sweet seven points from the first block and plunged into the quarterfinals Viktor Claessonin The 94th minute of the game against Poland, winged by a winning goal.

England and Germany will face off in a match starting at 7pm on Tuesday, and Sweden-Ukraine will be played late at night at 10pm.

