European Football Championship England and Scotland were left without goals

John Stones pushes the ball into the post, but closer to the goal England could not get.

18.6. 23:59

English missed out on goals and victory in the men’s soccer European Championships match against Scotland. Friday’s late match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The closest goal was England in the 11th minute when John Stones rose to the corner and pushed the ball into the post.

The teams shot a total of 20 times, but both only got one shot per goal. Scotland defended strongly through the match and England found no way to break into the finish line.

In the final round of the block, England will face the Czech Republic and Scotland against Croatia. A more critical match for the group’s third place finish is the Scottish and Croatian game. If the countries played a tie, the block trio would be left at two points, which would mean in practice that the block trio would not advance. On the other hand, if either wins the match, the winner rises to four points and is a likely sequel.