European Football Championship Encounter between Wales and Denmark starts the playoffs in the European Championships – match in progress at 0-0, HS follows moment by moment

Wales and Denmark meet in the quarterfinals in Amsterdam.

Football The European Championships will move into the playoffs on Midsummer’s Day as Wales and Denmark meet in the first match of the evening in Amsterdam.

The quarter-finals start at 7pm and HS follows it moment by moment. You can find the follow-up at the bottom of this story.

Mixed Wales and Denmark ranked second in their own blocks.

Wales opened the race with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, then knocked out Turkey 2-0 and lost their final game of the block to Italy 0-1.

The Danish Games, which played in the same starting group as Finland, started with a 0-1 loss to Huuhkaji and a 1-2 loss to Belgium. In its final game, the country knocked out Russia 4-1 and advanced.