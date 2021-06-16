No Result
European Football Championship Does Finland sensationally secure the European Championship continuation? – HS follows the struggle of the Owls who sent elegant greetings against Russia moment by moment at 4 p.m.

June 16, 2021
The Finnish national football team will play its second match in the European Championship final tournament.

Finland the national football team will face Russia in their second match of the European Championship final. The match will be played in St. Petersburg.

HS follows the match moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

In its opening match, Finland won 1-0 after dramatic stages in Denmark. Finnish goalkeeper Joel Pohjanpalo. Russia lost their first match to Belgium 0-3.

Finland would ensure the victory to advance and the draw would also be very close to the starting point.

There was one change in Finland’s match for the Denmark match. Captain suffering from knee problems Tim Sparv start on the swap bench, and take his place in the opening Rasmus Schüller.

.

