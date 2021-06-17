European Football Championship Denmark and Belgium suspend the game in honor of Christian Eriksen – HS follows a moment-important match for the Owls

Football The setups for Group B of the European Championships will be further clarified on Thursday as Denmark and Belgium meet in Copenhagen for the second match of the race day.

In the live follow-up below, HS watches the match starting at 7 pm, which is of great importance for Finland’s possible progress.

The match will be stopped at ten minutes in honor of Denmark To Christian Eriksen. In the opening match, the star number of the star player who received a cardiac stop on the national team is ten.