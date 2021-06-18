European Football Championship Czech Patrik Schick hit again, ventilating the paint with his face in the blood and bottling his shotguns

By then Patrik Schick had scored three goals – a hat trick.

18.6. 21:21

Croatia was tied for the Czech Republic in Group D of the European Football Championship. The match ends 1-1.

Charming the Czech Republic in the opening round of the competition Patrik Schick continued his goal scoring in his second match as well. He got past the defenders and fired a shot that the keeper just missed. 0 – 1 for the visitors.

Reasonable Dejan Lovrenin his elbow hit Schick’s nose as the duo jumped to push the ball into the penalty area. The Czech striker circled the face in the blood and the judge set out to check the situation on the VAR screen.

The Czech maintenance team had enough work to do with Schick’s nose.

Schick’s nose opened badly and the year was full of blood. When a penalty was awarded to Schive, Schick stepped in to shoot his face still in the swell.

The shots were not hampered by appearance considerations. The attacker placed the ball in the lower corner and rushed to ventilate the end of the field. Schick introduced his shotguns to cameramen from many different angles.

Croatia surprised the Czech pants in the cubs at the beginning of the second half. Andrej Kramaricia broke close to the center line and gave a free kick quickly as the opposing team slept.

Ivan Perisic your master upright, cut in the middle and fired the ball with force into the back corner.

Croatia has only one point in the pile, but it will face underdog Scotland in the final round.

The Czech Republic is in four points and is still playing against England.