European Football Championship Coca-Cola gimmick continues at the European Championships: whimsical statements from Russia and Ukraine

Andri Jarmolenko and Stanislav Cherchesov did not take the bottleneck unnecessarily seriously.

Football The press conferences of the European Championships have begun to see if any statements about the refreshments offered by the sponsors.

Cristiano Ronaldo began the craze on Monday after moving the Coca-Cola bottles set on the table to the side and showing that he was drinking only water.

Italian Manuel Locatelli repeated the same trick a couple of days later. French Paul Pogba in turn, got rid of the Heineken beer bottle on the table.

However, the bottles do not seem to bother all players. Ukraine To Andri Jarmolenko all sponsors are welcome – as long as he gets his own dividends from the income.

“I want to move them closer. Coca-Cola and Heineken, stay connected! ” Jarmolenko said and laughed in front of the media.

Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov at the press conference went a step further than Jarmolenko. He cleverly caught a bottle of Coca-Cola with the help of another bottle and sipped a decent chunk of thirst.

The conversation with the player sitting next to him made it clear that Cherchesov had no idea what kind of uproar would be caused by one whimper.

The gimmick with the bottles, especially the example set by Ronaldo, Locatelli and Pogba, made the European Football Association Uefa indignant. Uefa warned teams with fines if the transfer of sponsor bottles still continues.