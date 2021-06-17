European Football Championship Christian Eriksen gets a pacemaker, his career probably over

The Chief of the Heart Association believes that the Huuhkajat match was Eriksen’s last.

Owls For a squat in the European Championships To Christian Eriksen an arrhythmia pacemaker is installed. Danish Football Association informed on Thursday morning.

The ICD pacemaker is able to use its wires to detect a dangerous arrhythmia in the heart and produce a strong electrical impulse that stops the arrhythmia.

The pacemaker is installed under the skin below the left clavicle.

Heart Alliance senior physician Anna-Mari Hekkala suspects that with the operation, Eriksen ‘s career as a football player is over.

“You can certainly play football, but I suspect not as a professional. Of course, you can and should exercise with such a device in the normal way, but yes, I have the impression that it will end your professional career, ”says Hekkala.

“Modern equipment is very impact resistant, but certain precautions must be taken. There will be quite a lot of contacts in football. ”

According to Hekkala, however, the biggest reason for ending his career is the heart itself.

“After all, there is a reason for this [sydänpysähdykseen] led. Some disease that I don’t understand yet commented on in more detail. That in itself can prevent competitive sports. ”

Eriksen has accepted the pacemaker operation. The same treatment is recommended by many Danish and international experts.