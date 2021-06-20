European Football Championship Bad news for Group A, Switzerland rolls out to Turkey – last matches underway

The encounter between Switzerland and Turkey is important for Finland’s future dreams.

Football the men’s European Championships will be played today, Sunday, to complete the first qualifying round, with Italy facing Wales in the Group A top-down and Switzerland Turkey in the second match.

Italy have six points after two matches, Wales four.

Italia took the lead in the 39th minute Matteo Pessina directed Marco Verrattin to the back corner of the free kick.

Finland a much more interesting match is the encounter between Switzerland and Turkey. Switzerland has one point, Turkey has none.

And on the zero line, Turkey seems to continue, for Switzerland Haris Seferovic took the Swiss lead as early as the sixth minute.

He got the ball outside the penalty area and shot it to the topper Merih Demiralin between the legs in the back corner.

Switzerland took the lead, 2 – 0, after a penalty 26 minutes into the match Xherdan Shaqiri shot a beautifully circulating shot from the edge of the penalty area.

A draw or a victory for Turkey would mean that Finland would have a good chance to be ahead of Group A third in the block triple comparison, even if Tuesday’s match in Belgium became a loss.

Switzerland’s victory, on the other hand, would take it to four points, meaning that Finland should also get at least a draw against Belgium.

The top four block triples of the six blocks will survive the top 16 sequels.

