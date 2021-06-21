European Football Championship Austria leads Ukraine 1-0, a draw would be the most difficult outcome for the Owls

The match affects the comparison of the block three.

Austria lead Ukraine 1-0 after 75 minutes in a C-block match that started at 7 p.m. Christoph Baumgartner.

The scorer was Baumgartner, who was replaced by a Ukrainian player at half-hour.

At the end of the match’s opening period, Austria had places to increase its lead. For example Marko Arnautović got an excellent pass in the middle but failed to finish with a bad touch.

The course of the opening period is illustrated, for example, by the fact that Austria had eight corners and Ukraine two.

With the match may be relevant to the Owners, as the loser of the match faces a block triple comparison. The Finnish road can also lead to the same comparison.

In terms of the block third comparison, the Owls would benefit from the highest possible win for either team. The ranking of the block triples is decided primarily by the score and secondarily by the goal difference. The top four out of a total of six blocks will advance.

A draw would mean that both Austria and Ukraine end up at four points. In the block triple comparison, Switzerland is already ranked third in Group A, with four points. The Owners have so far scored three points from their games and the goal difference is zero after two games.