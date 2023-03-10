Genoa – “We are preparing the application for include the Ferraris stadium among those candidates to host the European football championships in 2032. In recent months we have seen a lot of interest from clubs, who know that it is one of the most beautiful stadiums for watching the match. Of course, it can be made more welcoming and we are discussing with various investors but I certainly cannot name names,” he said the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci on the sidelines of a meeting of Italia viva.

“It’s a good time for sport in Genoa, we will have the Ocean Race, a world-class event, in 2024 we will have the new 5,000-seat Palasport which will host many sporting events except athletics for which we are working on a building with an indoor track in Cornigliano”, added Bucci.