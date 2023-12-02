The voltage increases. The European Championship groups will be drawn this Saturday. After that it will be clear who Germany will face. The FAZ offers all information about lottery pots, mode, game plan – and tickets for fans.

The preliminary round groups for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany will be drawn on Saturday in Hamburg. Image: dpa

NAfter the 1988 tournament and four games in Munich around two and a half years ago in the Pan-European edition, a European Football Championship will take place for the first time in reunified Germany from June 14, 2024 to the final on July 14. The groups will be drawn this Saturday in Hamburg. The FAZ answers the most important questions.

Which teams are playing in the European Football Championship?

Tobias Rabe Editor in charge of Sport Online.

In addition to the automatically qualified host Germany, 20 other nations out of 24 have so far secured their place in the qualification. Spain, France, England, Turkey, Albania, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Romania and others were divided into ten groups Portugal as first in the table; Scotland, the Netherlands, Italy, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Slovakia qualified in second place. There are now three places still open in the final round.