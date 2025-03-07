The fixed income has turned around. Investors have been selling bonds in the secondary market for two days, before the unexpected expense plan announced Germany on Wednesday: the country will launch an investment program of 500,000 million and break the debt roof. As if that were not enough, the message of the European Central Bank (ECB) after its this Thursday meeting further accelerated sales. The monetary policy institution complied with the script planned by lowering the types of 25 basic points, to 2.50%, But he dropped the idea that the cuts could be coming to an end.

In two days, the Bund German has seen its profitability firing to the environment of 2.9% (its performance has climbed 37 basic points), and has infected the rest of European sovereign references. The Spanish bonus 10 years was halfway on Thursday slightly below the 3.49% (36 basic points more than Tuesday); The Italian moved to the 4% edge (37 points has also risen in two days). The Frenchman was at 3.56%, a yield that rebounded 33 basic points since Tuesday. The types return to ‘normality’: parking capital will rent less than the German bond.

With these Uploades Of the profitability, it does not strange that the European fixed income as a whole is again negative in the year for price (since, in this asset, profitability and price they behave oppositely). The Bloomberg Euro Aggregate Index shows losses of 1.30% in what we have of 2025. This index reflects the behavior of debt in euros with investment grade, both public and corporate.

The US bonus has also seen its performance rebound, although more moderately: he T-not It is currently at 4.27%, after climbing 10 basic points in two days.

Also the quoted have noticed this effect effect. In particular, the most indebted and those that are considered proxys of the bondssuch as Cellnex. The Torrera More than 10% of its value has been left in the last two days; is the worst of all the Ibex 35. The proxy par excellence of bonds, the sector Utilitiescharacterized by its high indebtedness, has also suffered: Thursday, Redeia and Iberdrola accumulated a decrease in the parquet of more than 3% in two days. And the socimis, also very leverage companies, were among the worst these last two days.

What can we expect from now on? In the words of François Rimeu, senior strategist of Credit Mutuel Asset Management: “With contained salary growth perspectives and, therefore, a ECB that could continue its cycle of type cuts, at least up to 2%, We maintain our positive perspective on the bonds called in eurosboth of investment grade and High Yield “.

Regarding the German Investment and Expenditure PlanAnnalisa Piazza, MFS IM Fixed Income Research Analyst, explains that “The impact on inflation is not so clearsince part of the defense expenditure will be in imports (so it will not generate new internal income), and part of the defense industry will be the result of the reconversion of automotive plants currently underlined. Therefore, there would be no significant pressure on the imbalances of supply and demand in the labor market. “In general, from the firm they hope” that markets continue to discount a certain increase in supply and, potentially, an increase in inflation premium; For now, the most likely scenario is a more pronounced yield curve, “he adds.