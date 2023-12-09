DThe German actress Sandra Hülser won the European Film Prize for Best Actress. The European Film Academy announced this on Saturday evening in Berlin. The 45-year-old received the award for her role in the legal thriller “Anatomy of a Case”. There she plays a successful writer under suspicion of murder. In her acceptance speech, Hülser, who lives in Leipzig, called on the audience to observe a moment of silence for peace in the world. It became very quiet in the hall.

The German actress Leonie Benesch (“The Teacher’s Room”) and the Finnish Alma Pöysti (“Falling Leaves”) were also in the running for the award. This year, Hülser was nominated twice in the best actress category, in addition to “Anatomy of a Case” and for the drama “The Zone of Interest” about the family of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höß.

The actress, who was born in Suhl (Thuringia), had already received the trophy for best actress in 2016 for the tragicomedy “Toni Erdmann”. Critics give her good chances for the big film awards season in the USA – for example the Oscar. And the industry magazine “The Hollywood Reporter” asked the question at the beginning of September: “Sandra Hülser, actress of the year?”

The European Film Prize is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the industry. The approximately 4,600 members of the European Film Academy were able to vote on the award winners in a number of categories, similar to the Oscars in the USA.