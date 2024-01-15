More lightness, more casualness: Without the often melancholy routines of Russian “prodigies”, the best figure skaters on the continent are presenting the future of the entertainment sport at the European Championships in Kaunas.

Adam Siao Him Fa knew for a long time that nothing could happen to him that Friday evening, despite a fall during the quadruple toe loop, during the company's successful title defense. So the Frenchman, who is 1.67 meters tall and tall in his sport of figure skating, dared to attempt an exercise that was easy for him but prohibited in the context of the rules. And voilà: Siao Him Fa survived his artistic backflip effortlessly.

The southern Frenchman did not challenge the deduction of two points that he had to accept for jumping into the forbidden zone of his circus sport, which was considered the best. The currently best European runner by far, whose parents once emigrated from the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean to France, is always drawn to new horizons in sport, even if he has so far fallen short of his rich potential in his World Championship participations.