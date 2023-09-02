Europeans, Tajani: “Ready for discussion and dialogue to achieve common goals”





“We are ready to sign political agreements to have candidates from the area on our lists Ppe as also happened on the occasion of the 2019 European Championships. Ready for discussion and dialogue to achieve common goals”.

With these words the secretary of Forza Italia Antonio TajaniDeputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if in view of the European elections of June 2024 Forza Italia is working on a single list with the UDC, Noi Moderati and others.

