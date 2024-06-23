The Italian women’s team triumphs at the European Championships, winning team gold. Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi dominated Poland, which had eliminated France by the wire 41-40, with a score of 45 to 27. It is the second title in these European championships for Arianna Errigo, the leader of the Italian team and flag-bearer of Italy with Gianmarco Tamberi at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The Italian team has won 14 of the last 15 editions of the tournament.