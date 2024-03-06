Organized spontaneously in WhatsApp groups and without large associations or unions leading the movement, farmers took to European streets in massive “struggles”, forcing governments and the European Union to act. The fundamental complaint is the increase in bureaucracy, which implies environmental requirements that limit production.

Germany, France, Belgium, Holland, Spain, Poland, Greece, Romania… The contagion of protests in the agricultural sector keeps the European Union (EU) in suspense in the face of demands with broad popular support just four months before the elections for the European Parliament. The problem comes from a long time ago, since the Green Pact was approved in 2020, imposing Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) adapt to your requirements. This was added to the reforms that the PAC had been accumulating since its creation in 1956, increasing bureaucratic procedures and conditions for accessing financing, stifling farmers and breeders.

José María Castilla, director of the Agrarian Association – Young Farmers (ASAJA) office before the EU, explains from Brussels the keys to the malaise in the countryside. Currently, the agricultural sector is suffering from drought, increased production costs and uncertainty generated by the war in Ukraine, key to grain exports to Europe. “In this context, we understand that Brussels should not impose limitations on production”, argues Castilla, as these factors make it very difficult to comply with the necessary requirements to receive economic aid from the CAP. Requirements that, in addition, harm foreign competition that does not need to comply with such rigorous standards.

Brussels gives in to pressure

The domino effect was triggered when farmers took to the streets in Germany, a country less prone to protests than neighboring France, for example, which was quick to join. “The union is total among European farmers”, says Castilla. Far from the accusations of unfair competition made by French politicians against the Spanish agricultural sector, he explains that French farmers' associations “were ashamed and apologized for the statements made by their politicians”. In his opinion, France used this strategy “to divide the sector”. The matter did not prosper, while pressure from the agricultural sector on Brussels remains strong.

Concern about environmental impact “has altered the natural order of agriculture's function: now it is no longer about producing food, but about fighting climate change.”

Hundreds of farmers went with their tractors to demonstrate in the Belgian capital, home of the European Parliament and the European Commission on February 1st. Castilla highlights the speed with which the Commission contacted them to meet their demands: “Whether it's because of pressure or elections, European institutions are afraid.” It was President Ursula von der Leyen herself who called them. Responding to the demands of the sector, according to Castilla, the Commission committed to simplifying the CAP bureaucracy, not entering into a trade agreement with Mercosur, and allowing the breeder to defend themselves from the wolf [espécie protegida que ataca o gado impunemente]to regulate new genomic techniques (NGT in English) so that they can be used in Europe — which would reduce the use of fertilizers and phytosanitary products — and to improve the law on the agri-food chain to prohibit sales at a loss.

Waiting for these promises to become laws and with the European elections so close, Castilla is certain: “we are the ones who have the knife and the cheese in our hand and we will press until we get what we want.”

Need for renovations or structural problem?

From the 1990s onwards, the CAP had the need to adapt to the free market and environmental requirements introduced by the 1992 Rio Summit and the Uruguay Round, which would culminate in the creation of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995. “Instead of proposing a new way of developing agrarian policy, it was decided to modify the existing one, which always involves assuming acquired rights”, explains Juan Urbano, an agricultural engineer. Therefore, at that time, the opportunity to carry out a structural reform that was perhaps necessary after almost 50 years of the CAP was lost. “At those times there was talk of renationalization of agrarian policy, but neither EU bureaucrats nor national representatives were interested — Urbano points out — possibly because of the budgetary distribution and because it is interesting to have a responsible legislator outside the borders to blame.”

The global institutional context described, explains this expert, led to the 2003 reform, in which “aid for crops was unlinked and even provides for the technical decision not to sow or harvest without losing the subsidy”. Thus, “an 'aristocracy' is created with the right to collect” which, in addition, “usually benefits those who received the most before the reform”. It is at this moment that the PAC's environmental focus is becoming more accentuated as a justification for policies and as a condition for receiving aid. “Since 2003 there has been talk about simplifying the CAP, but the reality is that each reform makes it more complex for the farmer and the administrations, because it includes new aspects to be subsidized, with its own control systems, including coherence with other non-proprietary measures of the PAC”, explains Urbano. This is the case with the Green Pact approved in 2020.

This concern about the environmental impact of the agricultural sector “has altered the natural order of agriculture's function: now it is no longer producing food, but fighting climate change.” However, “the media noise from agricultural pollution is disproportionate if we consider the real impact”, far below that of energy production or transport, points out Urbano.

“We are not against the Green Pact”

One of the things that ASAJA clarifies is that they are not against the PAC or the Green Pact. They want to escape the polarization between agriculture and ecology, or the confrontation between the countryside and the city. “We are not against the Green Pact, but against how it was drawn up”, explains Castilla. While this environmental policy initiative was being processed, Frans Timmermans, then vice-president of the European Commission, did not take the Commissioner for Agriculture into account. From the European farmers' associations, “we criticized, but we had no response”, denounces Castilla.

Another irregularity in the context of the approval of the Green Pact was that “Timmermans hid in a drawer a report from the Joint Research Center (JRC), which coincided with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Wageningen University.” According to Castilla, this report warned of four consequences of the application of the Pact, each resulting from the previous one: the drop in agricultural production, the drop in agricultural income, the increase in food prices and the increase in imports from other countries. In this sense, farmers' demands are clear: that scientific evidence be taken into account, not just political interests, and that the sustainability strategy be supported by three pillars: social, environmental and economic. “You cannot create a green PAC with red numbers”, says Castilla.

The CAP benefits the consumer, but distorts the market

With regard to foreign trade, the CAP is an obstacle to European competitiveness, as the requirements are much greater than in other countries. “We like markets and competing”, explains Castilla, “but on equal terms”. This is the biggest difficulty that European farmers have, as they compete with countries that have minimum labor standards, countries that enjoy tax benefits or do not need to pay for water resources; no restrictions on the use of certain phytosanitary products and fertilizers, etc.

The question is whether the reforms are sufficient or whether new planning and a new CAP are needed to face this crisis and prevent future ones.

©2024 Aceprensa. Published with permission. Original in Spanish: European farmers: protests that expose structural problems