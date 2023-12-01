From 5 to 7 December, Fiera di Roma transforms into the hub of space innovation with the annual European Expo-Forum on the New Space Economy (NSE), an international event organized by the Amaldi Foundation and Fiera Roma. This year, the event is organized in collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI), and boasts the patronage of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), among others. At the heart of this event, which celebrates its fifth edition, we find the INGV, ready to reveal to the general public and high school students the unlimited possibilities offered by the space economy and the new era of space exploration.

INGV, for 2023, confirms itself at the helm of the NSE, led by its Earth Space Observations Center (COS-INGV). The latter, a beacon of excellence in the sector, coordinates and plans all the institute’s space and aerospace activities. At the Expo, INGV invites visitors on an interactive journey through a dedicated stand, where they will be able to dialogue directly with researchers. Here, they will discover the importance of spatial culture applied to Geosciences, essential for conducting advanced research on natural phenomena such as earthquakes and volcanoes.

INGV researchers will bring the theory to life with practical demonstrations, seminars, thematic videos and information materials. The focus will be on the institute’s main research projects and innovative services, all based on spatial data analysis and technological development. This year, the NSE is enriched with a unique artistic attraction: the show “Upside Down” by Maria Sofia Palmieri. Combining acting and dance, the show celebrates Galileo Galilei’s telescope, offering a new perspective on our planet and space. Presented by INGV, “Upside Down” promises to be an immersive experience where science, knowledge and art come together in a single, exciting show. All INGV information material for NSE 2023 will be accessible to the public not only at the Fiera di Roma, but also online, on the website of the COS-INGV.