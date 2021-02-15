Experts from the European Nuclear Safety Regulatory Group (ENSREG) intend to visit the Belarusian nuclear power plant in May or June 2021. This was reported on February 15 BELTA in the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry of Emergencies of Belarus (Gosatomnadzor).

It is known that the additional ENSREG mission will last a week and a half. The dates of the visit will be determined taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country.

“Upon completion of this mission, the final version of the ENSREG report on the partner review of the national plan will be prepared, which will be presented to the media and the public,” Gosatomnadzor said.

It is noted that ENSREG experts visited the Belarusian NPP on February 9-10 on a two-day visit as part of a partner review of the national action plan following the results of the stress tests of the Belarusian NPP. Following the visit and previous events, ENSREG experts will prepare a preliminary version of the partner review report.

During the first visit, ENSREG experts were shown objects, systems and equipment of the NPP, which are important from the point of view of the plant’s resistance to external natural influences and the implementation of the national plan.

On February 11, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the suspension of the launch of the nuclear power plant in Ostrovets due to concerns over its safety. 642 deputies voted for the document, 29 voted against, 21 abstained.

In the document, the deputies called on the European Commission to cooperate with the Belarusian authorities in order to suspend the process of launching the BelNPP until all the EU recommendations made as part of the stress tests are fulfilled.

The Belarusian NPP will consist of two power units, each with a capacity of 1200 MW. The first power unit of the BelNPP was included in the united power system of the country on November 3, and on November 7 it was brought to a capacity of 400 MW. The first unit of the nuclear power plant is planned to be put into commercial operation this year, the second – in 2022.