Antonio Klavenna, an epidemiologist at the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Italy, predicted the fate of a seasonal disease for coronavirus in a few months. The newspaper reports “News”.

The European specialist noted that the coronavirus could become endemic, but no one can predict exactly when this will happen. At the same time, it is too early to cancel some measures, such as wearing masks indoors, he said. “I think that most European countries will maintain restrictive measures until at least spring,” Klavenna added.

Earlier, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) of Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Nikiforov said that the coronavirus is likely to become a seasonal SARS. At the same time, according to him, after the omicron strain, the coronavirus will continue to mutate.