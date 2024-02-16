Italy divided on Europe, between trust and distrust, anger and concern. It is the photograph taken exclusively for Adnkronos by Vis Factor via Human, a web and social listening platform developed since 2018 by an entirely Italian team with an Italian semantic-based algorithm. 54.52% of Italians express predominantly positive sentiment towards Europe on social networks, compared to 45.48% who look at it with suspicion and attack it online. The emotions that emerge from conversations on social media are predominantly trust (31%), concern (24%) and anger (9%). But there is also 17% who are indifferent.

Europe is discussed most on Instagram (45.3%), but also on Facebook (30.1%) and on X (24.6%). The topic interests men (61.9%) more than women (38.81%). Those who show a favorable opinion argue that the economy is recovering and are cautiously optimistic about the future, also showing confidence in the European institutions. Critics are instead worried about Europe's role on the international stage, as well as immigration and security.

Italy towards the European elections: social analysis – Here is the report

Among the most cited concepts in relation to Europe stand out the European elections, the Ilaria Salis case, the tractor protest. But on social media there is also debate about green deals, European policies and central banks, with all the necessary criticisms.

However, it is interesting to note that Italy is essentially split in two on its vision of Europe: in fact, in the Center and, above all, in the North, a positive sentiment clearly prevails. In the south and on the islands, however, negative. In detail, the analysis carried out by Vis Factor, a leading national company in strategic positioning, took into consideration the different electoral constituencies that will vote in June for the renewal of the European Parliament. Here is what emerges regarding the vision of Europe: positive sentiment stands at 65.05% in the North West, 62.88% in the North East, 57.12 in the Center%. Of the opposite sign, therefore thumbs down, for the islands -52.84% negative- and the South, 57.43% negative.

The North 'chat's' about the economy, the South talks about work

Even the most debated issues within each constituency are different, with the economy reigning supreme in the Center and the North and the work that polarizes conversations on social media in the South. As regards the North East, online people talk about Europe in relation to the economy (31.16%), immigration (19.13%), work (18.34%). In the North West, economy (27.56%), healthcare (20.39%) and environment (17.14%). In the Center economy (29.33%), infrastructure (19.87%) and environment 18.11%). In the South, work (30.24%), economy 22.55%), Southern Italy (16.11%). On the islands of infrastructure (27.14%), work (24.32%), economy (20.11%).

“The social conversations analyzed reflect global economic uncertainty, with concerns about inflation, the cost of living and the future of work – read by Tiberio Brunetti, entrepreneur, political analyst and founder of Vis Factor -. There is heated debate over the EU's economic policies, with some calling for more public intervention, and sentiment is generally negative about the long-term economic outlook. There is strong support for action to combat climate change, with many users calling for the EU to do more.”

Green policies, on the subject of Europe, are one of the 'dossiers' capable of attracting the attention of the Internet. “In this regard – explains Brunetti – the Green Deal is seen as a step in the right direction, but concern emerges about its impact on the economy and rural communities. The farmers' protests highlight the need to find a balance between protection of the environment and the protection of operators in the sector. Finally, immigration: a controversial topic, with strong and divergent opinions: there is concern about the impact on the economy, security and culture. There is much discussion about the need to fair distribution of migrants across different EU member states and sentiment is generally negative, with some users calling for tighter immigration control and others advocating greater reception and integration.”

Brunetti: “Talking about Europe so as not to distance ourselves from the polls”

For the founder of Vis Factor, “the parties must take these indications into account if they want to mobilize voters to vote. Turnout is the big theme that remains in the background: if the leaders link their campaigns to the main themes of the discussions on Europe it will be possible to get the debate off the ground and involve the Italians if, otherwise, as seems from the first signs, the themes are concentrated on the Italian political contingency, the risk is that to further distance Italians from the polls and confirm the negative trend which is among the worst in EU countries”, concludes Brunetti.

The Vis Factor analysis was carried out by taking into consideration the social conversations generated by users in relation to Europe in view of the European elections scheduled for June 2024. In order to analyze the semantics, sentiment and emotions were monitored posts and comments from January 17 to February 14, 2024 on X, Instagram, Threads and Facebook. During the period considered, the mentions detected on the topic of Europe were approximately 12,600, with 3 million and 200 thousand interactions generated.