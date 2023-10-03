European elections, Vendola ruins Decaro’s plans. The moves involve the municipality of Bari

In Puglia the race for the next European elections risks also involving the municipality of Bari. The novelty is linked to the new entry into the field of Nichi Vendolaa strong name put forward by Greens and the Italian Left. Rumors of Vendola’s possible candidacy for the European Parliament are circulating more and more insistently. The former governor, who appealed the sentence of sentenced to three years and six months for aggravated extortion in the context of the “Ambiente sello” trial, – we read in L’Edicola del Sud – he could be a candidate in the constituency that includes South and islands, obviously, but it cannot be ruled out that the same could happen in other areas of the country. A perspective, the latter, which it doesn’t make Antonio Decaro jump for joynow permanently during the election campaign for the Europeans.

Although it has a national political staturewho has been among the most beloved mayors in Italy for years and can count on the support of his pygmalion Michele Emiliano, the mayor of Bari would inevitably have to give up part of the consensus of the people of Puglia, should he also find Vendola among the challengers. In other words, the former governor of Puglia It would “gnaw away” quite a few votes from the mayor outgoing Bari and national president of the Anci, now projected not only towards the European Parliament but also towards the leaders of the Democratic Party.

That’s why a Decaro it would be useful to take a step back on the part of Vendola: without the former Apulian president on the field, the mayor of Bari it would gain votes throughout the region and would easily win the seat in the European Parliament. Some speculate that, precisely to convince Vendola to step aside, Decaro is thinking of support the candidate of the radical wing of the leftthat is, the criminal lawyer Michele The Forgeto allow him to avoid center-left primaries and to aim with conviction for the mayor’s seat Bari.

