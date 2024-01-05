In the centre-right, Giorgia Meloni's words in the press conference have accelerated the debate on the many issues to be resolved in view of the next electoral rounds: both looking at the regional votes – Sardinia, Abruzzo, Basilicata and Piedmont where 4 governors from Lega, Fdi and Fi are outgoing – and at the consultation for the European elections, in mid-June. The Prime Minister linked the personal choice to act as leaders in Europe to that of Salvini and Tajaniasking allies to move in harmony (“This is a choice that in my opinion is correct to make together”). A proposal about which Lega and Fi seem to have nothing to object to.

On the high seas, however, the regional match with the national table, scheduled for yesterday, which has not yet been scheduled. “In some cases there are different points of view – admitted the prime minister who made an appeal to a center-right table to untie the knots – I hope they can be resolved to identify common candidates as early as possible“. However, the situation seems to become more complicated starting from Sardinia. There the League, after having already yesterday underlined the need to re-nominate the outgoing regional presidents – Solinas in Sardinia, Marsilio in Abruzzo, Bardi in Basilicata and Cirio in Piedmont – today raises the shot, adding through the mouth of the deputy secretary Andrea Crippa that “the candidate of the League in Sardinia is Solinas” and that it is necessary to re-nominate all 4 governors, not without mentioning how the regional vote “comes before that of the European elections”.

Above all, Crippa warns that if the path of running with the same names was not chosen then “the games and the table would be reopened on all the other Regions”. Therefore “the sooner the electoral campaign starts the better, the objective is to win united”. A unit which, as Salvini's right-hand man still recalls, even Meloni herself said she considered a value. In Sardinia today, however, there are still two names: the mayor of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu brought into play by Fdi and the outgoing Solinas, on whom the League does not give up. An issue that bounced back to Rome, where a summit was expected in the next few hours, however yet to be convened. Comparison where the cards could be shuffled, perhaps also thinking in concert about the other candidacies to be made, such as that for mayor of Florence and which sees Forza Italia in apprehension as it would like to keep its two outgoing candidates in the running, Cirio in Piedmont and Bardi in Basilicata , names at risk if there were to be a reset of the candidatures, abandoning the principle 'you don't change a winning team', which the Solinas-Truzzu affair has called into question.

Among the latest news, sparking the debate, there are also the new, increasingly loud rumors about the presence at the European elections name of general Roberto Vannacci with the League. An increasingly probable entry into the field, if not already agreed upon, according to what AdnKronos understands from sources informed on the matter. The general, according to sources, should find a place in the central Italian college. Precisely on the name of the author of 'The world upside down' there was a question to the prime minister in the press conference at the end of the year, on a possible candidacy with Fdi instead: “I haven't read his book – Meloni cut short – Sometimes I believe I live in an upside-down world… However, I am not dealing with the candidatures of Fratelli d'Italia”.