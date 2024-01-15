European elections, half of the Democratic Party pushes Schlein towards candidacy. But it's not real support

Elly Schlein he is suffering from increasingly insistent pressure from half of his party. There are many important exponents of the PD who for days have done nothing but repeat one thing like a mantra: “Candidates“. She – we read in Il Giornale – tries to concentrate on Abruzzo but think about European Parliament. For Elly Schlein it would be a return to the Union Buildings. A good retreat after failure of his adventure to leader of the Democratic Party. A plan B, more than anything else. This is the crazy idea that has begun to circulate between the rooms of the Nazarene and in the messages that Dem leaders and parliamentarians exchange. “But is Elly a candidate or not?”, Andrea wonders Orlando and Francesco Bowl. Dario Franceschini and Nicola Zingaretti. The forty-year-olds in her magic circle push her to run. Romano Prodi, the “grand old man”, instead rejected her idea: “Fake applications are useless“.

Despite all this insistence, there is another side the other half of the party which pushes in the opposite direction, and this does not help the secretary to make a final decision, also thanks to the fact that the prime minister Melons he still hasn't released his reservations. “Why Schlein leaves the hypothesis open of the candidacy?”. This is precisely where the assumption which intrigues the party leaders. So – continues Il Giornale – a third doubt: “It's not that she is afraid of no longer being a secretary and look for the parachute Of Brussels to get away from Rome?”. In fact, in the case of one questioned of leadership, the European Parliament would be a refuge calmer than the controversies of the Roman Palaces. An unseating that could materialize immediately after the test of the vote for the European Parliament. Both if the Democratic Party arrives below 20% without the secretary, or if Schlein herself struggled with personal consensus, being outclassed, in terms of preferences, by Prime Minister Giorgia Melons.

