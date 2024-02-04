“Delegations of all parties, trade organizations and trade unions will be invited to the congress”





“I will run if it helps Forza Italia. In any case I will make my choice after the national congress on 23/24 February”. As Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if he will run in the European elections on 8-9 June.

“Today the first phase of the congress season ends. 120 provincial congresses have elected the new ruling class of the territory and around 900 delegates representing the provinces at the Rome congress”, underlines the deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

“Many delegates are already working to develop the political contents of the documents to be presented to the assembly. Even the secretary's consultation, led by Letizia Morattiis working with me and so are our national departments, coordinated by Alessandro Cattaneo. Delegations from all parties, trade organizations and trade unions will be invited to the congress. Naturally there will be a representation of the EPP led by Manfred Weber who will speak on Friday the 23rd”.

“At the congress we will present our projects for the future of Italy and Europe by looking at the great party ofabstention. All organizational aspects are handled by Francesco Battistoni”, concludes Tajani.