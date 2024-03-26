Pd, Schlein browses the daisy: top of the list or not at the European Championships?

For the PD this is a crucial day, the last doubts about the application at the European elections of the secretary Elly Schlein, leader or not? The leader of the Dems – reports the National Daily – is grappling with a complicated puzzle of candidates in the five constituencies, where it could compete with variable geometries. Net of the evaluations on the political opportunity of accepting the land of the customization plebiscite more suited to Prime Minister Giorgia Melonsfor the dem leader the practical problem arises of competition at women of the party, given the obligation to preferences with alternation Of type.

“It would objectively be a problem of feminism“, Pina says Piciernoone of those that Schlein – continues Qn – could steal consensus. Hence the possibility of a variable position of the secretary: it could compete second or third in the North-West and Islands, leader in the Center. In the North-West there are 5 places. The president of Emergency Cecilia Street she accepted the offer to be the league leaders. Popular Energy (Ep) instead focuses on the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori and the outgoing Irene Tinagli, the one most at risk of having votes taken away by Schlein, in addition to the Milanese Emanuele Fiano. To guide the lists of North East The governor of Emilia-Romagna Stefano is in pole position Bonaccini.

Pd sources, secretariat asks Schlein to run

“With various nuances everyone has asked the secretary Elly Schlein to run” for the European elections even if “the proposed formulas are different. She takes note of it and thinks about it”. This is what we learned from Pd sources at the end of the secretariat. “You reiterated that the general plant will have to be closed before expressing your opinion.”