“In the European elections we will certainly achieve more than 4%. We have set ourselves the objective of 5%, then let's see if we can do more”. This was said by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, interviewed by Rainews 24 on the sidelines of the Leopolda works.

“As for me – added Renzi – I intend to commit myself in the coming years so that Europe becomes a serious thing again. I chose to commit myself to Europe because it seems to me that it is now Sleeping Beauty. Only Americans and Chinese count , Arabs and Russians. Europe is no longer present in any scenario, in any international game, and this is a real problem.”

“We go to the European elections with a central offer. Our friends at +Europa have proposed a list called United States of Europe, we have given our maximum availability because the objective convinces us. It seems to me that there are others who say no. But when I see the people of Leopolda I tell myself that not only will we be the surprise of the European elections, but we really want to change Europe because this is not good. We want a concrete and values-based Europe”. This was said by the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, interviewed by Rainews 24 on the sidelines of the Leopolda works.