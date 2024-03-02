Antonio Razzi tries: “Forza Italia can nominate me for the European Championships”

Should I apply for the European elections? “Let's see, I sent a message to Secretary Tajani, I wrote to him that I would like to run in the central South, I would bring many votes from young people too. His response? She sent me the 'ok' thumb emoticon.”

Speaking as a guest on Rai Radio1 on UnGiorno da Pecora is former senator Antonio Razzi, interviewed by Giorgio Lauro and Enzo Iacchetti. “I would certainly bring a lot of votes to Fi, at least 50/60 thousand, so I would also help the party get a lot of votes.” Razzi, 76 years old, was a deputy between 2006 and 2013 (first with the PDL, then with Forza Italia), then a senator from 2013 to 2018, always with the Azzurri.