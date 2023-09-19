European elections, the SWG survey: only one Italian out of two is sure to vote

In view of European elections, Swg begins to test the waters. According to the survey, many citizens, and not only in Italy, attribute secondary importance to the renewal of the European Parliament.

In fact, only 1 in 2 citizens is serious about going to vote on June 9th. A further 23%, however, are uncertain and feel they still have to decide. More than a quarter of the sample interviewed, however, excludes it completely. But that is not all. Because the debate surrounding the elections has brought to light issues that have caused quite a few divisions.

According to the survey carried out by Swgin fact, as regards the barrier threshold (i.e. the minimum level of votes necessary to access the distribution of seats, currently at 4%), 1 in 3 voters would agree to lower it, while only 16% consider the current rule adequate. 28%, however, would like it to be raised.

However, depending on the outcome of the European elections, there are several possible majorities that could lead the European Union for the next five years. Well, 43% hope that the alliance between Popular, Socialists & Democrats And RenewEurope remained at the helm of the Commission. 22%, however, disagree, preferring a change. 35% could not give an answer. As regards the possible entry of the conservatives instead of Socialists&Democrats, only 27% of the sample thinks it could bring about a positive change. 38%, however, disagree, while 35% don’t know what to answer.

Finally, according to 44% of voters interviewed, if the group is made up of League, Marine Le Pen And Alternatives for Germany (Identity and Democracy) entering the majority would be a grave danger for Europe. On the other hand, 26% did not agree, while 30% could not say. In summary, these data highlight that 43%, almost 1 in 2 voters, support the confirmation of the current alliance, while the Conservatives’ alternative attracts little but does not encounter particular obstacles. What stands out, however, is the general aversion towards Identity and Democracy.

