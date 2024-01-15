Once the voting operations have been completed, we proceed with the counting for the European elections





The European elections in Italy will be held from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday 8th June and from 7am to 11pm on Sunday 9th. This is foreseen in the draft of a decree expected tomorrow in the Council of Ministers. The same days and times apply in the event of simultaneous holding of elections for the European Parliament, with the regional ones and with a round of the administrative elections for the Municipalities.

In these cases, once the voting operations have been completed, we proceed with the counting for the European elections. At 2pm on Monday the one for the Regionals will begin, then moving on without interruption to the one for the Administrative.

