The mathematician Piergiorgio Odifreddi confirmed his support for Michele Santoro's list

Piergiorgio Odifreddi spoke of his support for the list Peace, land and dignity Of Michele Santoro for the next ones European elections. “Michele's project has interested me from the beginning because this year's European elections seem to me to be fundamental for two reasons – explained the mathematician – one is Europe's role in the war in Ukraine and its non-role in the war in Palestine but there is one that is even more linked to these lists, that is, what the Europe of the future should be like.”

Odifreddi then he clarifies the task he has set himself by supporting Santoro, that is “to ensure that Europe does not become first of all an apprentice of the United States and automatically a member of NATO itself and above all to create a sort of constituent states of political Europe”. “So far, decisions are being made over our heads,” concluded Odifreddi regarding the fact that voters in Italy cannot vote on foreign policy issues.

