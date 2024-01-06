European elections, Meloni tries to connect with Marine Le Pen to distance her from the AfD and the League

Giorgia Meloni opens to dialogue with Marine Le Pen. “Between flattery and declarations, the aim is to bring her closer to the conservatives”, with “concerns about Salvini”. La Stampa wrote this today, according to which the prime minister is working on a real turning point in view of the European elections. “With the AfD there are insurmountable distances, unlike Le Pen who makes a more interesting reasoning”, declared the prime minister during the press conference in recent days.

According to La Stampa, “Meloni's response, both Italian and European FdI sources say, was not accidental. It was prepared and constructed with wisdom. With a precise objective. Barring surprises at the polls, which at the moment the polls do not they point out, Meloni is under no illusion that he can really shape an alternative alliance for the government of Europe with the moderate and more radical right, gathered on the ashes of the centre-left”.

But, be careful, “what the prime minister senses is Madame Le Pen's potential. For the future. Meloni bets that she will be president of France in three years. Her unstoppable rise in the polls makes it much more likely than yesterday that Le Pen could be elected to the Elysée. She would be the first woman in France, as Meloni was the first prime minister in Italy. “In what the Press describes as a” game of mirrors. Of two female leaders who have restyled their parties and made a long journey of moderation.”

According to the Turin newspaper, Meloni would like to channel Le Pen into “a regenerated European organism. He must do it tactfully, however, so as not to unleash the ire of Matteo Salvini, who is Le Pen's main ally in Europe, both members of the Identity and Democracy (I&D) group.” But Meloni “he needs to split the I&D front, to distance Le Pen from the AfD and also from Salvini”. And he would be working on the project.

