Officially the answer is always the same: “He hasn't decided yet.” But the pressing of the big brothers of Fratelli d'Italia, as Fabio Rampelli ad Affaritaliani.it, it's very strong. The theme of the candidacy of Giorgia Meloni in the European elections it will accompany us at least until after Easter, Sunday 31 March. The final decision and announcement will only be made in April, close to the closing of the lists.

But, according to what appears to Affaritaliani.itbarring twists or unforeseen events or second thoughts, the Prime Minister will be on the pitch and he will lead the FdI lists in all constituencies in the elections on 8-9 June. The choice to stall and not say it today is mainly a question of communication and political marketing. The prime minister's loyalists explain that “she would be attacked, especially by the usual newspapers, to take time away from the government's action by dedicating time to the candidacy” and therefore the reservation will not be dissolved until mid-April, just when the lists are about to close.

But Meloni wants to show his face. “I want to understand if I still have the consent of the voters“, he explained a few days ago when talking about his possible candidacy. Which will obviously serve as a driving force to push Fratelli d'Italia to the objective of 30%, or beyond, leading the Democratic Party by more than ten points, which has been sailing for weeks at around 19 % approximately in the polls. The candidacy for the European elections and the almost certain full of preferences will have a double value, national and European. In Italy it will serve to impose one's line even more on the allies, especially if Lega and Forza Italia remain below 10% .

A reshuffle is unlikely to avoid tensions in the executive and in Parliament, but a strong result, a clear victory at the European elections will serve the prime minister to further increase her strength within the government and the coalition. Both on reforms, softening regional autonomy and strengthening the premiership, and on economic choices such as the privatization dossier, pension reform and use of Pnrr funds. On the international and European front (Italy has the presidency of the G7) a plebiscite at the European elections would allow Meloni to play the game of new balances in Brussels with greater force.

Support for an encore is now certain Ursula von der Leyen, the prime minister wants a powerful economic commissioner (Adolfo Urso in pole position) and is working to shift the political axis of the EU institutions towards the right, trying to relegate the left to a marginal role. This is why, for example, you opened up to Marine Le Pen in the conference at the beginning of the year, despite not being in the same group, instead closing yourself off to the German far right of AfD.

A subtle balance thanks also to the good personal relationship with the EPP leader Manfred Weber. In essence a Melons apply to push FdI at least 30% is needed to silence the allies and reduce their requests, but without jerks so as not to put the government at risk, and in Europe to strengthen one's weight in the new Commission again led by Von der Leyen. On one point the Brothers of Italy have no doubts: she will decide, no collegial choice of the leaders of Centre-right. Matteo Salvini has announced that he will not run (although he is not 100% sure) and Antonio Tajani has asked for the same decision to be made by the majority leaders.

No way. “At the European elections we vote using proportional representation and everyone runs for themselves. Melons she will decide on her own, almost certainly by running, regardless of what the two deputy prime ministers do”, explain FdI sources.

