All the names of Lega, Fi and FdI for the European Championships

FdI, Lega and Forza Italia have started their organizational machine in view of June, for the European elections in which Fratelli d'Italia expects to quadruple the seats “but is struggling to find suitable candidates”, claims La Stampa, which is counting who could run while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has yet to lift the reservation on her candidacy for the European countries, where possible duels are already emerging.

Starting from the North East where, writes La Stampa, “the League should nominate general Roberto Vannacci, for FdI Alessandro Ciriani would take the fieldmayor of Pordenone and brother of the Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani, while Forza Italia plans to rely on the former mayor of Verona Flavio Tosi”.

Instead, there would be “discontent emerging among FdI leaders over the possible re-nomination in the North-West constituency of the MEP Sergio Berlato”while “Meloni's loyalists hope that other successes will steal the spotlight, like that of Stefano Cavedagnaspokesperson for National Youth and group leader in Bologna, who expects to be the first FdI MEP in the history of Emilia Romagna”, writes La Stampa.

According to the Turin newspaper, “Matteo Salvini must shore up the North, where he will run again Marco Zanni, president of the group of sovereignists in Brussels, in the North-West constituency (and perhaps also in Central Italy)” e Anna Maria Cisint, in the North-East. In the south, however, they are thinking of enlisting MEP Aldo Patriciello, who left Forza Italia in December. “One with more than 80 thousand preferences collected in 2019, being second only to Silvio Berlusconi”, writes La Stampa.

Meanwhile, the Corriere della Sera notes that “the League also received the support of Lorenzo Cesaleader of the UDC, who wants to build a common path with Matteo Salvini's party «with which the UDC shares important values, such as the defense of the family, life and the Christian identity of our country»”.