“Freedom also in the North”: South Gioca Nord presents the Freedom project and the new memberships

Cateno De Luca on the “attack” of the North. South Call North, a movement founded by De Luca, will hold the event tomorrow, Saturday 23 March, at the Hotel dei Cavalieri in Milan at 11:00 “Freedom also in the North”an important opportunity “to present the 'Freedom' project, which will be the protagonist in the next European elections”, explain the organizers of the Civic Committee United for Freedom. The event is an opportunity to present the civic aggregation project through the Committee e the candidacy of Desiree Merlini, doctor and former councilor for social services in Monza, now opposition councilor of the Allevi council.



Some of the co-protagonists of the project will also be present at the event, including Roberto Castelli, leader of the Popular Party for the North, Vito Comencini of the Popolo Veneto, Stefano Aggravi, political secretary of Rassemblement Valdôtain. Captain Ultimo will also be present.

“We are thrilled to register more and more participation also in the North, which shows that our project has now taken off”, declared the Hon. Cateno De Luca, leader of South Call North. “The prophecy has come true: the South calls and the North continues to respond. After Roberto Castelli, the Veneto People and a representation from the Aosta Valley have also joined us. The Libertà list will be the only list present at the next autonomist European elections and critical of a Europe that is hitting our rights hard, starting with healthcare.

Désirée Chiara Merlini talks to Affari: she will be a candidate for the European elections

Yesterday in the Chamber the political group “Civics in movement” signed the agreement with Cateno De Luca's political movement joining the “Freedom” federation project on the occasion of the European elections. President of the movement is the former mayor of Amatrice Sergio Pirozzi, national secretary is Dr. Désirée Chiara Merlini.

On Saturday morning 23 March at the Hotel dei Cavalieri, in Piazza Missori in Milan, as written above, Cateno De Luca formalizes the candidacy of Dr. Merlini who thus inaugurates her electoral campaign with other prestigious candidates.

Désirée Chiara Merlini

“I will be a candidate in the north-west constituency (Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d'Aosta). Cateno de Luca and I will be on stage, with other candidates”, declares the candidate for Italian Business. And he continues: “The Civics in Movement is across the entire national territory, made up of people who have always spent themselves for their territories and their inhabitants. Europe is not behaving well with Italy and the traditional parties are ignoring the fact that almost 50% of voters no longer go to vote. We are the answer, we are the novelty on the political scene: many years ago a gentleman spoke of “the Italy of municipalities” and then introduced a currency that has bent the knees of our country. Today I tell you that “We are the municipalities of Italy”. And we are arriving. I repeat to all the local politicians in love with their municipality and to all the dissatisfied and disappointed voters: from today we are here, we are not few, come with us! I'm interested in civic realities, rooted in the territories, made up of normal people who don't act (and who don't feel like) a “boss”. I'm interested in the local politician who dialogues daily with his voters, who does politics for passion, not for personal interests. I support the project of Cateno, the federation, to give voice and space to all those voters who do not vote for traditional parties and take refuge in not voting. More local identities, less Europe”. Désirée continues: “I have firmly joined the confederation project proposed by Cateno because today we need to reaffirm territorial identities and the importance of us, ordinary people, who daily support our territory and the people who support it they live. My motto is 'power at the service of the people, not the people at the service of power'. This is an appeal to all those who love their territory and do not feel represented, and feel alone. It is difficult to understand not to join this federative project called “Freedom”, today when fundamental rights are all under discussion, both in Italy and elsewhere. Other movements have recently (and provisionally) declared that they will not join. I'm sorry, for them and above all for their voters. Politics is dialogue! Tomorrow morning we leave Milan, like every major political change in this wonderful country.”