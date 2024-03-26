Europeans, Crosetto's nephew on the list. FdI is aiming for the 33 year old Giovanni

After the brother-in-law and the sister of Italy it is the turn of the Grandchild. This time, however, it's not about family Melonsbut of that Crosetto. FdI, in fact, has decided to apply for the European elections John Crosetto, nephew of the Minister of Defense Guido. “Will be one of our leading candidates in Piedmont“, the deputy regional coordinator of FdI, Paolo, told Corriere della Sera Bongioanni. Giovanni's is a relationship that matters, especially when it comes to convince voters to write your name on the card. “My luck – says the minister's nephew and reported by Il Corriere – is to have a truly paternal relationship with my unclehe's a mastergives me advice and shows me the path to follow“.

Thirty-three years old, from Cuneo transplanted to Turin, where he graduated in Economics, Giovanni Crosetto – continues Il Corriere – was elected city ​​councilor in Turin with 1,002 preference votes. And so, for three years, Giovanni has sat on the benches of the City Council, where he holds the position of group leader. Some have since renamed it the “nephew of Italy“. The young Crosetto – explains Il Corriere – stood out for having criticized those party representatives who participated in the presentations of the general's book Vannaccialso fight against synthetic meatwhich he defines as “rubbish”, and supports the line pro-Atlantic And pro Israel in debates on international issues.