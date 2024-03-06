The European Christian Democrats are finalizing their program for the European elections with a sensitive point: they want to deport asylum seekers to safe third countries. This poses challenges for von der Leyen.

Dhe European People's Party (EPP) program for the European elections fills 24 closely described pages. It contains many detailed proposals that outline the program of the next EU Commission – and bear the signature of top candidate Ursula von der Leyen. She will be officially elected at the party conference in Bucharest this Thursday, and the delegates wanted to adopt her election program on Wednesday evening.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

In one key point, however, it deviates from positions that the Commission has previously taken. The Christian Democrats demand a “fundamental change in European asylum legislation” and want to implement the Rwanda model.