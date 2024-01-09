European elections, Draghi's obstacle course for the candidacy for the presidency of the EU Council

There Mario Draghi's candidacy is making headway and wins the – unofficial – title of most likely candidate to take over the presidency from the former Belgian prime minister, so as to avoid the real risk of seeing the European Council led by Viktor Orban. The indiscretion is leaked by the Financial Times, which notoriously has a specific impact on the mood in Brussels. Despite the premises, however – reports La Stampa – according to insiders in the EU buildings, it is not easy to find someone willing tocommit that the nomination will eventually materialize Truly. Unless it's a temporary solution.

Certainly, some significant dynamics stand between the possible candidacy and the actual appointment of the former head of the ECB: as parliamentary sources point out, with his appointment, the political families would have one less task to share and it is no mystery that the presidency of the Council is claimed above all by the socialists who have never obtained it.

Furthermore – continues La Stampa – in Brussels, there is the awareness that Draghi's appointment would be difficult to digest for Giorgia Meloni: in Italy it could be read as a commissioner, but above all the prime minister would lose the possibility of obtaining a significant role within the next Commission

