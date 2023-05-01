EIn the year before the next European elections, the CSU is calling for a departure from the so-called leading candidate principle. “One should make the European elections what they are: a decision on the composition of the European Parliament, but not a decision on the leadership of the European Commission,” said the chairman of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, the Funke newspaper -Group. “The leading candidate concept does not lead to success, but to irritations like last time, when Manfred Weber (CSU) was the leading candidate and Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) became President of the Commission.”

The leading candidate principle is not legally anchored in the EU, but is advocated by EU politicians in order to strengthen Parliament’s role in key personnel decisions. After that, the politician, who previously received the most votes as the top candidate in the EU parliamentary elections, is to become Commission President. So far, this principle has only come into play in 2014, when the EU heads of state and government proposed the election winner Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the Commission, who was then elected by the EU Parliament.

In 2019, the successful top candidate Weber failed due to resistance from French President Emmanuel Macron, among others. Von der Leyen became Commission President even though she did not run for parliamentary elections.

Dobrindt emphasized: “Of course, elections need list leaders, so there will also be them in the European elections, but this should not be associated with any claim to leadership in the European Commission.”