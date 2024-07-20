The recent European elections revealed the extent of the danger facing the idea of ​​the European Union itself, as a system that was established on economic foundations and whose social and human values ​​crystallized over time and over a slow fire for those values ​​to mature in their human manifestation that was subjected to more than one test in the period after World War II.

The shift in the European public mood towards the right has implications that may not have a quick and direct impact on the policies of the European Union, but it will gradually begin to penetrate those policies that may be affected, especially with regard to the affairs of the EU countries themselves, and with regard to economic policies, immigration and integration.

Europe in general during the post-World War II period was the most tolerant of immigration issues, with it being restricted by legitimate sovereign laws related to social and economic integration, which means that the immigrant is required to complete his citizenship by social integration through the requirement to learn the language of the country to which he immigrates. Learning here is not limited to normal daily dialogue as much as it must help in the language to understand and adhere to the laws and regulations, sufficient to enter the labor market and provide tax rights for a specific period of time that makes the applicant for citizenship eligible to obtain it after a specific period of time.

Over time, there have been ways to circumvent the laws regulating immigration, especially in social welfare states that rely on rich solidarity funds to prevent falling into the cycle of poverty. Many immigrants from developing countries have been able to find loopholes, which are many, in the systems governing immigration and financial assistance, which has always been a source of controversy and disagreement between political parties from the far right to the far left.

European economies were in good health and able to withstand these shifts to a certain extent, which made the right unable to break through the vote barrier sufficient to influence flexible immigration policies, as well as economic policies that were open to providing aid to those seeking to immigrate to the paradise of dreams without much effort in work and without the need for social integration.

The Corona pandemic came to hit European economies harshly, most of which endured it with emergency programs that drained them, but thanks to it they passed the pandemic stage, and emerged from it tired and exhausted. Then came the war crisis in Ukraine, which had a major impact economically, especially with the suffocation process due to the limited sources of natural gas imports and the accompanying disruption in supply chains. That was the loophole needed for the far-right to enter the general mood, which began to feel distressed in its daily life, under the pressure of heavy economic requirements that increase day after day, and financial inflation that disrupted the balance of Europeans’ living conditions.

Questions that were not raised publicly began to appear, and the European right, through its most extreme parties, began intelligent polarization operations based on the livelihood of the European citizen, and the media was exploited to raise dialogues that take place between people and carry their questions about the economy and its loopholes.. The easiest target was always the issue of immigration and immigrants. This is one aspect of the upcoming influence in the recent European elections, and it may be the most prominent and influential in the short term.

*Jordanian writer residing in Belgium