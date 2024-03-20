“Without determination”, for “as long as necessary” and with the “necessary intensity”. With these well-known formulations, European government leaders once again expressed their support for Ukraine this week. They will meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit where strengthening and accelerating military support to the country at war will be top of the agenda.

Diplomats have pointed to positive signals in recent days: an agreement reached last week on a European fund for military support, a Czech initiative for the large-scale purchase of ammunition and a new Brussels strategy for strengthening the European defense industry. On Wednesday, a more or less detailed plan was added to use frozen Russian assets in the EU to purchase arms.

At the same time, the military emergency in Ukraine continues. And while the EU continues to support the country in words, the approaching EU elections are already putting certain parts of that support under pressure. In recent days, it has become clear that Ukraine's planned EU membership is being slowed down and that solidarity with Ukrainian farmers has reached a limit.

The issue of Russian assets was also preceded by a long discussion. Last week, an agreement was reached on a special arms fund for Ukraine in which capitals jointly want to invest 5 billion euros this year. The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to also add profits from Russian assets to that fund. This will make between 2.5 and 3 billion euros available per year for the Ukraine Assistance Fund.

Reconstruction or weapons

Western politicians, lawyers and bankers have been discussing for months whether Russian assets should be seized. For the time being, it has been decided to leave the principal amount unchanged but to give the return achieved with the Russian money to Ukraine. The original plan was to use those proceeds to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. A majority in the EU is now in favor of using the money for weapons, given the need on the battlefield.

The major industrialized countries of the G7 have jointly frozen approximately 260 billion euros in assets of the Russian central bank. It concerns cash and securities. About 210 billion of this is in the EU. The lion's share of the money is managed by the Belgian Euroclear, which made a profit of approximately 4.4 billion euros last year by investing the Russian assets. The Commission is now proposing to skim off most of the profits Euroclear has made since February this year. Euroclear must first pay tax on that profit in Belgium – where it has been decided to forward that money to Ukraine.

Will Ukrainian farmers in the EU have to pay import duties again?

The intention is to buy weapons with 90 percent of the proceeds, through a special fund, the European Peace Facility. The remaining 10 percent would go to the European budget to financially support Ukraine.

The proposal was presented on the eve of the summit. Senior diplomats involved in the preparation of the meeting stated irritably that there is too little time for leaders to make a well-considered decision this week.

Legally wrong

Yet political support for the plan has increased recently: Germany held off for a long time, for fear of endangering the stability of the financial system with unknown consequences. Berlin has now concluded that the plan is legally sound, according to sources in Brussels. The preliminary conclusions of the summit merely state that further work on the Commission's proposal is needed. If the decision-making process proceeds quickly, an official said, the first payment could be made before the summer.

Much more complicated is the discussion about how the European Union should reform to ultimately make way for Ukraine, among others, as a new member state. On Wednesday, the European Commission presented a long-awaited first step towards this goal, in which it carefully avoided all tricky topics – for example the future distribution of money or power.

An industrial estate in Kharkiv, a city in the north-east of Ukraine, after a Russian missile attack on Wednesday, March 20. Photo Sergey Bobok/AFP

For example, she pointed out that the integration of the extensive Ukrainian agricultural sector deserves attention, but not what the concrete consequences are. Regarding decision-making, she acknowledged that unanimity would become even more difficult with more member states. She is currently holding off on amendments to the European Treaties to change this: the current treaty text offers enough opportunities to limit the veto, she believes.

It illustrates how little interest there is in Europe at the moment to get serious about internal reform, while European elections are just around the corner in which radical right parties can gain considerable influence. The slightest suggestion that EU enlargement could lead to fewer agricultural subsidies for European farmers, or to a loss of influence for current member states, could be political dynamite these months.

The sensitivity of the integration of agricultural giant Ukraine became painfully clear in another way on Wednesday morning. After overnight negotiations, member states and the European Parliament decided to significantly increase import tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural products. Those duties had been suspended since the outbreak of war in 2022, as a solidarity measure.

But under pressure from fierce protests from farmers, who saw their competitive position threatened, resentment about the measure has grown in recent months. In January, the European Commission therefore suggested an 'emergency braking procedure', with which levies could be reintroduced in the event of high import figures. On Wednesday, the EU decided to go a step further by shortening the period in which tariffs can be introduced and expanding the list of eligible products.

Whether the levies will actually be imposed remains uncertain: a final decision will be made next week. According to Commission estimates, the measure could cost Ukraine tens of millions more if it does not find another market for its products. It shows that solidarity with Ukraine can also come under pressure from farmers' protests.