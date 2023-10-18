European elections 2024, which are the political parties

Which political parties can be voted for in the 2024 European elections, scheduled in the European Union countries from 6 to 9 June? Citizens of the various EU member countries will vote for the candidates of the various national parties but, once elected, the majority of Members of the European Parliament will choose to join a transnational political group. Furthermore, as is known, most national parties are affiliated to a political party at European level. In this electoral round, Italy will elect 76 parliamentarians. Previously there were 73. The increase is due to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

But what are the political groups in the European Parliament? Here they are:

Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats)

Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament

Renew Europe Group

Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance

Group of European Conservatives and Reformists

Identity and Democracy Group

The Group of the Left in the European Parliament – ​​GUE/NGL

The European political parties instead are: