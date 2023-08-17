“No one in Europe will ever make an agreement with Marine Le Pen and with Afd” for the 2024 European elections. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it, speaking in ‘La Versiliana’, accusing the German far-right party of ‘Nazi culture’. “Not even I will ever make an agreement with Alternative fur Deutschaland when they say that a disabled child has to be marginalized and placed in a class by himself, it’s a shame, it disgusts me“, said the exponent of Forza Italia.

“This is why I say no one will ever make agreements with these gentlemen, even with Le Pen who is against Europe, wants to leave NATO”, he added, underlining that “if the idea is to have an alternation in Europe the only possible way is to find an agreement between popular conservatives and liberals”. “There are no vetoes, it’s a concrete fact, the reality if you want to defeat the socialists” she concluded, speaking of the balance of the next European Parliament and the next Commission.